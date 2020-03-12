All apartments in Los Angeles
5914 Vineland Avenue

5914 Vineland Avenue · (818) 482-0085
Location

5914 Vineland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
Newer 2019 Construction Contemporary Fourplex (4 UNITS) situated in Noho’s Booming Rental Market! Situated Just North of Trendy NoHo Arts District, 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit available, these are top floor units (no one above you) with private balconies! NOTE: you must walk one flight of stairs to get to the unit. Unit Is Bright, Open, Airy, Luxurious w/Gorgeous Wood Floors Throughout, Laundry Room/Area Inside, Stainless Steel Appliances, Recessed Lighting Throughout, Modern Upscale Kitchens and Bathrooms! Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Built In Microwave included in the unit! 2 parking spaces, TANDEM parking, granted with Alley Access and Bicycle Parking Area. There are separate meters for gas, trash, water & electric, tenants to pay. Fantastic Location, only minutes from Studio City, the 101, 170 and 134 freeways. Hop, Skip & a Jump Away from sought after NoHo Arts District, which is home to the most popular arts, dining and nightlife scene in all of the Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5914 Vineland Avenue have any available units?
5914 Vineland Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5914 Vineland Avenue have?
Some of 5914 Vineland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5914 Vineland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5914 Vineland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5914 Vineland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5914 Vineland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5914 Vineland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5914 Vineland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5914 Vineland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5914 Vineland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5914 Vineland Avenue have a pool?
No, 5914 Vineland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5914 Vineland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5914 Vineland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5914 Vineland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5914 Vineland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
