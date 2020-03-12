5914 Vineland Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking new construction

Newer 2019 Construction Contemporary Fourplex (4 UNITS) situated in Noho’s Booming Rental Market! Situated Just North of Trendy NoHo Arts District, 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit available, these are top floor units (no one above you) with private balconies! NOTE: you must walk one flight of stairs to get to the unit. Unit Is Bright, Open, Airy, Luxurious w/Gorgeous Wood Floors Throughout, Laundry Room/Area Inside, Stainless Steel Appliances, Recessed Lighting Throughout, Modern Upscale Kitchens and Bathrooms! Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Built In Microwave included in the unit! 2 parking spaces, TANDEM parking, granted with Alley Access and Bicycle Parking Area. There are separate meters for gas, trash, water & electric, tenants to pay. Fantastic Location, only minutes from Studio City, the 101, 170 and 134 freeways. Hop, Skip & a Jump Away from sought after NoHo Arts District, which is home to the most popular arts, dining and nightlife scene in all of the Valley.