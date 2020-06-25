5914 FALLBROOK Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking bbq/grill

REDUCED! REDUCED! REDUCED! What a beautiful gem!! This upgraded home with new kitchen, bathrooms, paint through out is a perfect place for entertaining in a huge backyard with a gas line to enjoy an outdoor BBQ and fire pit to make your summer nights even more awesome! This home provides astonishing parking for multiple vehicles (including RV or work vehicles!). This home delivers amazing use of its space including perfectly sized living room, formal dining area, kitchen, indoor laundry and 3 bedrooms including an expanded master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and French doors that invite you to enjoy a beautiful private courtyard! You are minutes away from the Village that brings so much fun, entertainment, and restaurants to enjoy. Plenty of street parking and conveniently close to everything will bring you joy being minutes away from award-winning schools and the best dining, shopping, businesses and entertainment the Valley has to offer! Make it your home!