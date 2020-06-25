All apartments in Los Angeles
5914 FALLBROOK Avenue
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

5914 FALLBROOK Avenue

5914 Fallbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5914 Fallbrook Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
REDUCED! REDUCED! REDUCED! What a beautiful gem!! This upgraded home with new kitchen, bathrooms, paint through out is a perfect place for entertaining in a huge backyard with a gas line to enjoy an outdoor BBQ and fire pit to make your summer nights even more awesome! This home provides astonishing parking for multiple vehicles (including RV or work vehicles!). This home delivers amazing use of its space including perfectly sized living room, formal dining area, kitchen, indoor laundry and 3 bedrooms including an expanded master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and French doors that invite you to enjoy a beautiful private courtyard! You are minutes away from the Village that brings so much fun, entertainment, and restaurants to enjoy. Plenty of street parking and conveniently close to everything will bring you joy being minutes away from award-winning schools and the best dining, shopping, businesses and entertainment the Valley has to offer! Make it your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5914 FALLBROOK Avenue have any available units?
5914 FALLBROOK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5914 FALLBROOK Avenue have?
Some of 5914 FALLBROOK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5914 FALLBROOK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5914 FALLBROOK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5914 FALLBROOK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5914 FALLBROOK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5914 FALLBROOK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5914 FALLBROOK Avenue offers parking.
Does 5914 FALLBROOK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5914 FALLBROOK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5914 FALLBROOK Avenue have a pool?
No, 5914 FALLBROOK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5914 FALLBROOK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5914 FALLBROOK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5914 FALLBROOK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5914 FALLBROOK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
