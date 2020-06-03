5852 Babbitt Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Charming Traditional in Prestigious Encino Village! - Award-Winning Encino Charter Elementary! Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen features New White Cabinets, New Quartz Counters, New Backsplash, and New Stainless Appliances! Both Bathrooms have been Tastefully Remodeled. Hardwood Floors throughout! Living Room features Floor to Ceiling Brick Fireplace and French Sliders to Brick Patio and Yard. Dining Area is adjacent to the Living Room, Kitchen and Outdoor Patio for Easy Entertaining. The Laundry Room is adjacent to Kitchen and includes Washer and Dryer. All Bedrooms feature Neutral Decor and Honey-Colored Hardwood Floors. The second Bathroom has a stall shower. French Sliders lead to Very Private Yard featuring Brick Patio, Climbing Ivy, Bougainvillea and Mature Trees. Brand New Central Air & Heat w/New Thermostat. Double Detached Garage with Automatic Opener. Dual Pane Windows and Copper Plumbing. Walk to Park for Playground, Soccer, Tennis and Community Center. Take the Bike Paths to Lovely Lake Balboa for Paddle Boats and Playgrounds. Just minutes to 101 and 405 Freeways. The owner may consider 1 small pet under 35lbs. Must have Good Credit 720+ FICO and Documented Income.



(RLNE5289975)