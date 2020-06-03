All apartments in Los Angeles
5852 Babbitt Ave.

5852 Babbitt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5852 Babbitt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Charming Traditional in Prestigious Encino Village! - Award-Winning Encino Charter Elementary! Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen features New White Cabinets, New Quartz Counters, New Backsplash, and New Stainless Appliances! Both Bathrooms have been Tastefully Remodeled. Hardwood Floors throughout! Living Room features Floor to Ceiling Brick Fireplace and French Sliders to Brick Patio and Yard. Dining Area is adjacent to the Living Room, Kitchen and Outdoor Patio for Easy Entertaining. The Laundry Room is adjacent to Kitchen and includes Washer and Dryer. All Bedrooms feature Neutral Decor and Honey-Colored Hardwood Floors. The second Bathroom has a stall shower. French Sliders lead to Very Private Yard featuring Brick Patio, Climbing Ivy, Bougainvillea and Mature Trees. Brand New Central Air & Heat w/New Thermostat. Double Detached Garage with Automatic Opener. Dual Pane Windows and Copper Plumbing. Walk to Park for Playground, Soccer, Tennis and Community Center. Take the Bike Paths to Lovely Lake Balboa for Paddle Boats and Playgrounds. Just minutes to 101 and 405 Freeways. The owner may consider 1 small pet under 35lbs. Must have Good Credit 720+ FICO and Documented Income.

(RLNE5289975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5852 Babbitt Ave. have any available units?
5852 Babbitt Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5852 Babbitt Ave. have?
Some of 5852 Babbitt Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5852 Babbitt Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5852 Babbitt Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5852 Babbitt Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5852 Babbitt Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5852 Babbitt Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5852 Babbitt Ave. offers parking.
Does 5852 Babbitt Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5852 Babbitt Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5852 Babbitt Ave. have a pool?
No, 5852 Babbitt Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5852 Babbitt Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5852 Babbitt Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5852 Babbitt Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5852 Babbitt Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

