Last updated June 8 2019 at 5:54 PM

5851 Satsuma Avenue

5851 Satsuma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5851 Satsuma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in one of the most desired areas of North Hollywood. This house is situated in very serene part of North Hollywood and is located in the NOHO ARTS DISTRICT. House offers an inviting open floor plan with lots of natural light and beautiful laminate flooring all throughout. Some of the home features include a spacious living room with beautiful fireplace and dining area. Kitchen offers granite counters and tile flooring. Other features include Central A/C & Heating System, LED lighting fixtures and entertainers backyard with covered patio and large grassy area. Part of garage converted to a room, which can be used for office/workout. All fresh new paint, ready for immediate move in and occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5851 Satsuma Avenue have any available units?
5851 Satsuma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5851 Satsuma Avenue have?
Some of 5851 Satsuma Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5851 Satsuma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5851 Satsuma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5851 Satsuma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5851 Satsuma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5851 Satsuma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5851 Satsuma Avenue offers parking.
Does 5851 Satsuma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5851 Satsuma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5851 Satsuma Avenue have a pool?
No, 5851 Satsuma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5851 Satsuma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5851 Satsuma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5851 Satsuma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5851 Satsuma Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
