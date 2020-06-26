5851 Satsuma Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking garage

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in one of the most desired areas of North Hollywood. This house is situated in very serene part of North Hollywood and is located in the NOHO ARTS DISTRICT. House offers an inviting open floor plan with lots of natural light and beautiful laminate flooring all throughout. Some of the home features include a spacious living room with beautiful fireplace and dining area. Kitchen offers granite counters and tile flooring. Other features include Central A/C & Heating System, LED lighting fixtures and entertainers backyard with covered patio and large grassy area. Part of garage converted to a room, which can be used for office/workout. All fresh new paint, ready for immediate move in and occupancy.