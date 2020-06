Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming mid-century ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on a quiet street in Sherman Oaks. Refinished hardwood floors, brick trimmed fireplace, and recessed lighting. Relax in the living room or on the covered patio and simply enjoy the peaceful setting. Drought tolerant landscaping saves money on water bills, easy access to the 101 and 405 freeways. Located in the boundaries of the award-winning Kester elementary school.