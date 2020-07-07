All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:17 PM

5836 Beckford Avenue

5836 Beckford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5836 Beckford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
new construction
Welcome to this one of a kind 1BR+1BA private guest house. It offers open concept living room and kitchen with high ceilings, large private patio, porcelain tile floors throughout, recessed lights and washer and dryer. Kitchen with caesarstone countertops and stainless steel appliances- gas cooktop, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave hood and sink. Remote controlled multi unit AC/Heat split system- separate for living area and bedroom is installed for comfort and efficiency and tankless water heater. Located in prestigious Tarzana close to the park, bike lane, fwy, Whole Foods and all that Ventura Boulevard has to offer. Orange line is close by and Warner Center and Village at Topanga is just a stone's throw. Gas and electricity is separately metered and water and high speed internet is included in the rent. Construction of this ADU was just completed and unit is partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5836 Beckford Avenue have any available units?
5836 Beckford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5836 Beckford Avenue have?
Some of 5836 Beckford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5836 Beckford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5836 Beckford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5836 Beckford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5836 Beckford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5836 Beckford Avenue offer parking?
No, 5836 Beckford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5836 Beckford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5836 Beckford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5836 Beckford Avenue have a pool?
No, 5836 Beckford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5836 Beckford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5836 Beckford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5836 Beckford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5836 Beckford Avenue has units with dishwashers.

