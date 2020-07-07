5836 Beckford Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this one of a kind 1BR+1BA private guest house. It offers open concept living room and kitchen with high ceilings, large private patio, porcelain tile floors throughout, recessed lights and washer and dryer. Kitchen with caesarstone countertops and stainless steel appliances- gas cooktop, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave hood and sink. Remote controlled multi unit AC/Heat split system- separate for living area and bedroom is installed for comfort and efficiency and tankless water heater. Located in prestigious Tarzana close to the park, bike lane, fwy, Whole Foods and all that Ventura Boulevard has to offer. Orange line is close by and Warner Center and Village at Topanga is just a stone's throw. Gas and electricity is separately metered and water and high speed internet is included in the rent. Construction of this ADU was just completed and unit is partially furnished.