5835 Topeka Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool furnished

Fully FURNISHED and FULLY REMODELLED Home with GUEST HOUSE on a 17,700+ sq ft resorts style lot including a sanded bottom pool with jacuzzi and waterfalls which makes you feel you're in your private Las Vegas resort. Great lounging entertainers back yard good for parties up to 200+ people!



Much of the interiors are luxury custom made... As soon as you open the front door, you'll find yourself in an open concept floor plan from all angles. The main house is 3 bedroom and 3 baths. The master suite has sliding door overlooking the huge backyard and so thus the entire master bath. A MUST SEE!



The back unit (GUEST HOUSE) is a full single with its own newly remodeled kitchen and bath. Your guests or in-law will love it! Another MUST SEE!



Month to month or long-term OKAY!- CONTACT SHAWN at 310-488-6081 for showing and any inquiry!