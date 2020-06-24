All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5835 Topeka Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5835 Topeka Drive
Last updated May 28 2019 at 5:53 PM

5835 Topeka Drive

5835 N Topeka Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5835 N Topeka Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fully FURNISHED and FULLY REMODELLED Home with GUEST HOUSE on a 17,700+ sq ft resorts style lot including a sanded bottom pool with jacuzzi and waterfalls which makes you feel you're in your private Las Vegas resort. Great lounging entertainers back yard good for parties up to 200+ people!

Much of the interiors are luxury custom made... As soon as you open the front door, you'll find yourself in an open concept floor plan from all angles. The main house is 3 bedroom and 3 baths. The master suite has sliding door overlooking the huge backyard and so thus the entire master bath. A MUST SEE!

The back unit (GUEST HOUSE) is a full single with its own newly remodeled kitchen and bath. Your guests or in-law will love it! Another MUST SEE!

Month to month or long-term OKAY!- CONTACT SHAWN at 310-488-6081 for showing and any inquiry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 10 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5835 Topeka Drive have any available units?
5835 Topeka Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5835 Topeka Drive have?
Some of 5835 Topeka Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5835 Topeka Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5835 Topeka Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5835 Topeka Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5835 Topeka Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5835 Topeka Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5835 Topeka Drive offers parking.
Does 5835 Topeka Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5835 Topeka Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5835 Topeka Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5835 Topeka Drive has a pool.
Does 5835 Topeka Drive have accessible units?
No, 5835 Topeka Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5835 Topeka Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5835 Topeka Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College