5832 1/2 Camerford Ave

Come and see for yourself this cozy 600-square-foot duplex/triplex unit!



This unfurnished home is located at the heart of the vibrant Hollywood Studio District neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, a mere walking distance to Hollywoods famous nightlife!



It has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and 1-car uncovered parking.



The one-walled kitchen is equipped with cabinetry, tile countertop with backsplash, and ready-to-use appliances such as oven/range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. The bedroom is a comfy space, conducive for a stress-free and restful sleep. Its bathroom, nice and tidy. It is furnished with a vanity, mirror-fronted medicine cabinet, and shower.



The home has installed air conditioning and electric heating that serve as its climate control.



The renter's responsible utilities: gas and electricity. The landlord's responsible utilities: water, trash, and sewage.



No pets allowed, sorry.



Walk Score: 88



Its in a very walkable location so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

The unit is also close to a laundromat which is just around the corner and grocery store, right across the street.



Nearby Schools:

Hollywood Primary Center - 0.52 miles, 7/10

Van Ness Avenue Elementary School - 0.53 miles, 6/10

STEM Academy at Bernstein High - 0.96 miles, 6/10

Fairfax Senior High School - 2.12 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

10/48 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

DASH Hollywood/Wilshire - 0.1 miles

210 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles



Rail lines:

Metro Red Line (802) - 1.2 miles



