5832 1/2 Camerford Ave

Amenities
Come and see for yourself this cozy 600-square-foot duplex/triplex unit!
This unfurnished home is located at the heart of the vibrant Hollywood Studio District neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, a mere walking distance to Hollywoods famous nightlife!
It has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and 1-car uncovered parking.
The one-walled kitchen is equipped with cabinetry, tile countertop with backsplash, and ready-to-use appliances such as oven/range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. The bedroom is a comfy space, conducive for a stress-free and restful sleep. Its bathroom, nice and tidy. It is furnished with a vanity, mirror-fronted medicine cabinet, and shower.
The home has installed air conditioning and electric heating that serve as its climate control.
The renter's responsible utilities: gas and electricity. The landlord's responsible utilities: water, trash, and sewage.
No pets allowed, sorry.
Walk Score: 88
Its in a very walkable location so most errands can be accomplished on foot.
The unit is also close to a laundromat which is just around the corner and grocery store, right across the street.
Nearby Schools:
Hollywood Primary Center - 0.52 miles, 7/10
Van Ness Avenue Elementary School - 0.53 miles, 6/10
STEM Academy at Bernstein High - 0.96 miles, 6/10
Fairfax Senior High School - 2.12 miles, 6/10
Bus lines:
10/48 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
DASH Hollywood/Wilshire - 0.1 miles
210 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 1.2 miles
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4970950)