All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5832 1/2 Camerford Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5832 1/2 Camerford Ave
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

5832 1/2 Camerford Ave

5832 1/2 Camerford Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5832 1/2 Camerford Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Come and see for yourself this cozy 600-square-foot duplex/triplex unit!

This unfurnished home is located at the heart of the vibrant Hollywood Studio District neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, a mere walking distance to Hollywoods famous nightlife!

It has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and 1-car uncovered parking.

The one-walled kitchen is equipped with cabinetry, tile countertop with backsplash, and ready-to-use appliances such as oven/range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. The bedroom is a comfy space, conducive for a stress-free and restful sleep. Its bathroom, nice and tidy. It is furnished with a vanity, mirror-fronted medicine cabinet, and shower.

The home has installed air conditioning and electric heating that serve as its climate control.

The renter's responsible utilities: gas and electricity. The landlord's responsible utilities: water, trash, and sewage.

No pets allowed, sorry.

Walk Score: 88

Its in a very walkable location so most errands can be accomplished on foot.
The unit is also close to a laundromat which is just around the corner and grocery store, right across the street.

Nearby Schools:
Hollywood Primary Center - 0.52 miles, 7/10
Van Ness Avenue Elementary School - 0.53 miles, 6/10
STEM Academy at Bernstein High - 0.96 miles, 6/10
Fairfax Senior High School - 2.12 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
10/48 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
DASH Hollywood/Wilshire - 0.1 miles
210 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 1.2 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4970950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5832 1/2 Camerford Ave have any available units?
5832 1/2 Camerford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5832 1/2 Camerford Ave have?
Some of 5832 1/2 Camerford Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5832 1/2 Camerford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5832 1/2 Camerford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5832 1/2 Camerford Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5832 1/2 Camerford Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5832 1/2 Camerford Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5832 1/2 Camerford Ave offers parking.
Does 5832 1/2 Camerford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5832 1/2 Camerford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5832 1/2 Camerford Ave have a pool?
No, 5832 1/2 Camerford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5832 1/2 Camerford Ave have accessible units?
No, 5832 1/2 Camerford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5832 1/2 Camerford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5832 1/2 Camerford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College