582 West AVENUE 46

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking

This light-filled contemporary home with panoramic views is available at a reduced price, lease term of 6 months. In the dramatic, open living space find walls of glass, soaring ceilings and effortless flow to the deck, an entertainer's dream with sublime vistas spanning from Mt. Wilson to the Pacific Ocean. The stylish kitchen impresses with marble countertops and a stainless appliance suite. The Master bedroom presents an airy retreat with an adjacent sunroom and luxurious marble-finish bath. Head downstairs for two additional bedrooms, a versatile flex space, and an expansive patio with a firepit and pergola, an ideal spot to relax, entertain or gather with family and friends. There is central heat+air and driveway parking for two cars. This great location places you in the Mt. Washington Elementary school district, near the Gold Line Metro and hiking trails of Elyria Canyon. Head down the hill and you're in Highland Park where dining options include HiPPO, Kitchen Mouse, and more.