Los Angeles, CA
582 West AVENUE 46
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

582 West AVENUE 46

582 West Avenue 46 · No Longer Available
Location

582 West Avenue 46, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
This light-filled contemporary home with panoramic views is available at a reduced price, lease term of 6 months. In the dramatic, open living space find walls of glass, soaring ceilings and effortless flow to the deck, an entertainer's dream with sublime vistas spanning from Mt. Wilson to the Pacific Ocean. The stylish kitchen impresses with marble countertops and a stainless appliance suite. The Master bedroom presents an airy retreat with an adjacent sunroom and luxurious marble-finish bath. Head downstairs for two additional bedrooms, a versatile flex space, and an expansive patio with a firepit and pergola, an ideal spot to relax, entertain or gather with family and friends. There is central heat+air and driveway parking for two cars. This great location places you in the Mt. Washington Elementary school district, near the Gold Line Metro and hiking trails of Elyria Canyon. Head down the hill and you're in Highland Park where dining options include HiPPO, Kitchen Mouse, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 582 West AVENUE 46 have any available units?
582 West AVENUE 46 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 582 West AVENUE 46 have?
Some of 582 West AVENUE 46's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 582 West AVENUE 46 currently offering any rent specials?
582 West AVENUE 46 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 582 West AVENUE 46 pet-friendly?
No, 582 West AVENUE 46 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 582 West AVENUE 46 offer parking?
Yes, 582 West AVENUE 46 does offer parking.
Does 582 West AVENUE 46 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 582 West AVENUE 46 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 582 West AVENUE 46 have a pool?
No, 582 West AVENUE 46 does not have a pool.
Does 582 West AVENUE 46 have accessible units?
No, 582 West AVENUE 46 does not have accessible units.
Does 582 West AVENUE 46 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 582 West AVENUE 46 has units with dishwashers.
