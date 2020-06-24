All apartments in Los Angeles
5816 COLUMBUS Avenue
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:50 AM

5816 COLUMBUS Avenue

5816 N Columbus Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5816 N Columbus Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
It doesn't get any better than this Renovated 3 B/2 BA, Almost 1,500 SF Modernized California Ranch home in the Noble Estates, Sherman Oaks neighborhood. From the verdant front yard to the FABULOUS kitchen design with island, this lovely home has been updated from the inside out. Features include new floors, new windows and doors, updated central heat/AC, upgraded electrical, copper plumbing and finished garage that screams opportunity. The back yard has been transformed into a wonderful spot for al fresco dining or relaxing with friends on your private covered patio. There is a formal dining area leading into the gourmet cook's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, mosaic back drop, designer pendent lights and pantry. Laundry room. Spacious Master Suite has new walk-in closet, new bathroom, and door leading to the back patio. Natural stone scales the wall and around fireplace in the living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5816 COLUMBUS Avenue have any available units?
5816 COLUMBUS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5816 COLUMBUS Avenue have?
Some of 5816 COLUMBUS Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5816 COLUMBUS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5816 COLUMBUS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5816 COLUMBUS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5816 COLUMBUS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5816 COLUMBUS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5816 COLUMBUS Avenue offers parking.
Does 5816 COLUMBUS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5816 COLUMBUS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5816 COLUMBUS Avenue have a pool?
No, 5816 COLUMBUS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5816 COLUMBUS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5816 COLUMBUS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5816 COLUMBUS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5816 COLUMBUS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
