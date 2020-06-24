5816 COLUMBUS Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

It doesn't get any better than this Renovated 3 B/2 BA, Almost 1,500 SF Modernized California Ranch home in the Noble Estates, Sherman Oaks neighborhood. From the verdant front yard to the FABULOUS kitchen design with island, this lovely home has been updated from the inside out. Features include new floors, new windows and doors, updated central heat/AC, upgraded electrical, copper plumbing and finished garage that screams opportunity. The back yard has been transformed into a wonderful spot for al fresco dining or relaxing with friends on your private covered patio. There is a formal dining area leading into the gourmet cook's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, mosaic back drop, designer pendent lights and pantry. Laundry room. Spacious Master Suite has new walk-in closet, new bathroom, and door leading to the back patio. Natural stone scales the wall and around fireplace in the living room.