Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Location, Location, Location. You’ll love this secluded unfurnished two bedroom one bath house with a large gated yard in desirable area of Melody Acres. Grey color updated property with plenty of natural light throughout, granite counters. Comfortable place to call home and relax under the trees. Close to restaurants, freeway access, and public transit. No Children, no pets.