5807 Sylvia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

WOW! Move right in to this freshly painted beauty! This wonderful home sits in a private, small gated community of only 10 and boasts a nice grassy back yard. The towering Cathedral Ceilings welcome you to the spacious living room, with it's brand new wide plank flooring. The Formal Dining area is just off the kitchen and leads to the grassy yard with towering, mature trees. The updated kitchen has built-ins, granite counter tops, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and a cute breakfast area. The Family Room, with it's brand new carpeting, is warmed by the fireplace. The master suite features dual walk-in closets, and a spacious bath with separate tub with whirlpool jets and shower, and includes double sinks. The separate laundry area includes the washer and dryer. The large double car garage boasts a built in Electric Vehicle Charger.