Los Angeles, CA
5807 Sylvia Avenue
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:18 AM

5807 Sylvia Avenue

5807 Sylvia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5807 Sylvia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
WOW! Move right in to this freshly painted beauty! This wonderful home sits in a private, small gated community of only 10 and boasts a nice grassy back yard. The towering Cathedral Ceilings welcome you to the spacious living room, with it's brand new wide plank flooring. The Formal Dining area is just off the kitchen and leads to the grassy yard with towering, mature trees. The updated kitchen has built-ins, granite counter tops, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and a cute breakfast area. The Family Room, with it's brand new carpeting, is warmed by the fireplace. The master suite features dual walk-in closets, and a spacious bath with separate tub with whirlpool jets and shower, and includes double sinks. The separate laundry area includes the washer and dryer. The large double car garage boasts a built in Electric Vehicle Charger.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5807 Sylvia Avenue have any available units?
5807 Sylvia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5807 Sylvia Avenue have?
Some of 5807 Sylvia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5807 Sylvia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5807 Sylvia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5807 Sylvia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5807 Sylvia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5807 Sylvia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5807 Sylvia Avenue offers parking.
Does 5807 Sylvia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5807 Sylvia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5807 Sylvia Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5807 Sylvia Avenue has a pool.
Does 5807 Sylvia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5807 Sylvia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5807 Sylvia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5807 Sylvia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
