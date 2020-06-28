All apartments in Los Angeles
5774 Bertrand Avenue
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

5774 Bertrand Avenue

5774 Bertrand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5774 Bertrand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
- Newly remodeled 1,600 square foot 3/2 Encino charmer with a 500 square foot 1/1 detached guest house and entertainers backyard! This home is perfect for an extended family or home business! Features include: 1) a versatile open floor plan with spacious living room, 2) gourmet high-end kitchen with custom soapstone countertops and top-of-the-line Thermador stainless steel range, 3) large dining room with glass doors leading to the perfect for entertaining patio with bbq, newly landscaped yard and spa! The main house features a private master suite (with patio, walk-in closet & beautiful bathroom); secondary bedrooms with shared full bathroom. Attached dry-walled garage w/direct access to main house that is not included in square footage! Model perfect separate guest house has fully equipped eat-in kitchen, large living room, bedroom & full bathroom! Numerous recent upgrades include copper plumbing, electrical, central air/heat, double pane windows/doors, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, new paint, driveway large enough to accommodate RV parking or few cars & much more...Located on an interior street shaded by mature trees this outstanding home is move-in ready and easy access to the Emelita Academy Charter School and everything Encino has to offer! Gardener included. Pets subject to Landlord Approval.

(RLNE5471473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5774 Bertrand Avenue have any available units?
5774 Bertrand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5774 Bertrand Avenue have?
Some of 5774 Bertrand Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5774 Bertrand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5774 Bertrand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5774 Bertrand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5774 Bertrand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5774 Bertrand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5774 Bertrand Avenue offers parking.
Does 5774 Bertrand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5774 Bertrand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5774 Bertrand Avenue have a pool?
No, 5774 Bertrand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5774 Bertrand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5774 Bertrand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5774 Bertrand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5774 Bertrand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
