5774 Bertrand Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

- Newly remodeled 1,600 square foot 3/2 Encino charmer with a 500 square foot 1/1 detached guest house and entertainers backyard! This home is perfect for an extended family or home business! Features include: 1) a versatile open floor plan with spacious living room, 2) gourmet high-end kitchen with custom soapstone countertops and top-of-the-line Thermador stainless steel range, 3) large dining room with glass doors leading to the perfect for entertaining patio with bbq, newly landscaped yard and spa! The main house features a private master suite (with patio, walk-in closet & beautiful bathroom); secondary bedrooms with shared full bathroom. Attached dry-walled garage w/direct access to main house that is not included in square footage! Model perfect separate guest house has fully equipped eat-in kitchen, large living room, bedroom & full bathroom! Numerous recent upgrades include copper plumbing, electrical, central air/heat, double pane windows/doors, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, new paint, driveway large enough to accommodate RV parking or few cars & much more...Located on an interior street shaded by mature trees this outstanding home is move-in ready and easy access to the Emelita Academy Charter School and everything Encino has to offer! Gardener included. Pets subject to Landlord Approval.



