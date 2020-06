Amenities

This 3 bedrooms and 2 bath furnished house is located on a quiet street in Sherman Oaks. Big living room with dialing room, Master bedroom with master bath and laundry. Second bathroom with Bathtub. Newer kitchen cabinets with granite countertop. (fridge stove dishwasher included). Long driveway to park cars plus front and backyard including good size patio. Garage not included (The owner stays there).