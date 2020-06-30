5737 Camellia Ave Unit 111

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bed 2 Bath - Remodeled This gorgeous unit boast 2 large bedrooms and 2.5 bath with hardwood floors downstairs and Berber carpet upstairs. Newer complex built in 2010, private 2 car garage, updated kitchen and bathrooms with all appliances included, nice patio of the dining room and a large terrace patio upstairs. very clean unit, included in the rent is a fabulous projector in the living room all set up with sound and screen! High vaulted ceiling in the master bedrooms. Laundry included. Balcony included as well



(RLNE5494181)