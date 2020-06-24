All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5726 5726 Tyrone Avenue

5726 N Tyrone Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5726 N Tyrone Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
internet access
Absolutely Stunning, Brand New Remodeled & Furnished House 3 BR/3 BA Behind Motorized Gates.

Offered at only $6,500 / month with minimum 3 months lease.

Newly remodeled and furnished! Everything in this amazing Chandler Estate adjacent contemporary home is custom built.

Access by 2 motorized gates leading you to a grassy garden area with a fountain in front of the house with custom lighting and landscaping . Walk in through custom double gated doors to spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and huge skylight. Fireplace with designer stone ready to entertain your most picky guests. Walk further to another large family room with open kitchen/bar area with yet another custom fireplace with elegant designer stone. Marble, granite, and laminate floors throughout the house.

*Custom kitchen with professional appliances overlooking the family area where you can entertain your guests by the raised counter.
*Gorgeous back yard accented with a custom pool.
*Customs garage door with wifi smart homes controls, smart Nest AC control system. New Washer & Dryer.
*House is also equipped with professional CCTV surveillance system and free Home Alarm Monitoring System!
* State of the art brand new kitchen appliances, washer and dryer.

*Utilities not included. Tenant pays for water, trash, electricity and gas.
* Landlord pays for pool, gardener and alarm services
* Sorry No Pets Allowed.
* Good credit is required.
* P.S. Serious Inquiry only and NO SUBLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5726 5726 Tyrone Avenue have any available units?
5726 5726 Tyrone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5726 5726 Tyrone Avenue have?
Some of 5726 5726 Tyrone Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5726 5726 Tyrone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5726 5726 Tyrone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5726 5726 Tyrone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5726 5726 Tyrone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5726 5726 Tyrone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5726 5726 Tyrone Avenue offers parking.
Does 5726 5726 Tyrone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5726 5726 Tyrone Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5726 5726 Tyrone Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5726 5726 Tyrone Avenue has a pool.
Does 5726 5726 Tyrone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5726 5726 Tyrone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5726 5726 Tyrone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5726 5726 Tyrone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
