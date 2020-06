Amenities

This ranch style 3+2 spacious home with 2 bedroom guest house is on a quarter acre in a very prestigious area of Woodland Hills.

Hardwood floors throughout big back yard and remodeled kitchen there is also a 4th room that can be converted into a 4th bedroom. Washer/dryer included. Guest house is permitted and newly renovated with all new paint, bathroom, kitchen and appliances. Never been lived in.

Fruit trees in the front with a circular driveway. Walking distance to schools.