Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

5700 Katherine Ave

5700 Katherine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5700 Katherine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Fully Private Bachelor in Sherman Oaks Residential Month to Month, Sherman Oaks Residential Bachelor living 1+1. Quiet and safe neighborhood. 3 blocks from Ralphs, Starbucks, Chipotle, etc. Close to 101 and 405 freeways. Easy access to Santa Monica and Burbank. Close to Orange Line and near Red Line (North Hollywood Station). Details: Attached to house, fully private, ceiling fan, hardwood floors, private patio, open concept closet & hall closet, private entry, tons of parking. Includes utilities & wifi, as well as a small fridge, microwave, & BBQ grill. There is no kitchen or kitchen access

(RLNE5507440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 Katherine Ave have any available units?
5700 Katherine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5700 Katherine Ave have?
Some of 5700 Katherine Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 Katherine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5700 Katherine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 Katherine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5700 Katherine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5700 Katherine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5700 Katherine Ave offers parking.
Does 5700 Katherine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 Katherine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 Katherine Ave have a pool?
No, 5700 Katherine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5700 Katherine Ave have accessible units?
No, 5700 Katherine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 Katherine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5700 Katherine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

