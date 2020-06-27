5700 Katherine Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking ceiling fan bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Fully Private Bachelor in Sherman Oaks Residential Month to Month, Sherman Oaks Residential Bachelor living 1+1. Quiet and safe neighborhood. 3 blocks from Ralphs, Starbucks, Chipotle, etc. Close to 101 and 405 freeways. Easy access to Santa Monica and Burbank. Close to Orange Line and near Red Line (North Hollywood Station). Details: Attached to house, fully private, ceiling fan, hardwood floors, private patio, open concept closet & hall closet, private entry, tons of parking. Includes utilities & wifi, as well as a small fridge, microwave, & BBQ grill. There is no kitchen or kitchen access



(RLNE5507440)