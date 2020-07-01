All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 11 2020 at 9:17 AM

570 LILLIAN Way

570 Lillian Way · No Longer Available
Location

570 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
Recently many updated 4 bedroom 3.5 bath. This is an airy home filled with tons of natural light in quiet neighborhood & 3rd Elementary school. This updated & turn key home offers a stylish lifestyle for ease and comfort. Foyer entry leads to the large living room with fireplace & large windows. Master Suite on the 1st floor impeccably designed with opening directly to a private patio. 2nd master suite on 2nd floor has backyard tree view through large windows. Both master bedrooms have own full bathroom and closet, the other two bedrooms on the first floor with full bath. Half bathroom located on the 1st floor for guests next to kitchen. Open floor plan with built-in security system, Lump sum pump located in 159 SF basement, Central air conditioning and heating. Minutes away Wilshire Country Club, LA Tennis Club, Larchmont Village, Restaurants, shops. Don't miss this incredible opportunity, truly one of a kind in an exceptional location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 LILLIAN Way have any available units?
570 LILLIAN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 570 LILLIAN Way have?
Some of 570 LILLIAN Way's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 LILLIAN Way currently offering any rent specials?
570 LILLIAN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 LILLIAN Way pet-friendly?
No, 570 LILLIAN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 570 LILLIAN Way offer parking?
Yes, 570 LILLIAN Way offers parking.
Does 570 LILLIAN Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 570 LILLIAN Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 LILLIAN Way have a pool?
No, 570 LILLIAN Way does not have a pool.
Does 570 LILLIAN Way have accessible units?
No, 570 LILLIAN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 570 LILLIAN Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 570 LILLIAN Way does not have units with dishwashers.

