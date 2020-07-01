570 LILLIAN Way

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking tennis court

Recently many updated 4 bedroom 3.5 bath. This is an airy home filled with tons of natural light in quiet neighborhood & 3rd Elementary school. This updated & turn key home offers a stylish lifestyle for ease and comfort. Foyer entry leads to the large living room with fireplace & large windows. Master Suite on the 1st floor impeccably designed with opening directly to a private patio. 2nd master suite on 2nd floor has backyard tree view through large windows. Both master bedrooms have own full bathroom and closet, the other two bedrooms on the first floor with full bath. Half bathroom located on the 1st floor for guests next to kitchen. Open floor plan with built-in security system, Lump sum pump located in 159 SF basement, Central air conditioning and heating. Minutes away Wilshire Country Club, LA Tennis Club, Larchmont Village, Restaurants, shops. Don't miss this incredible opportunity, truly one of a kind in an exceptional location.