Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Recently upgraded and stylishly furnished front house available for rent in the heart of Hollywood! 3 bed, 2 bath. Third bedroom has its own entrance way. Close to studios, shopping, entertainment and more. Ready for your move in! Includes 2 parking spots in the driveway. Washer/dryer located inside. Brand new appliances.