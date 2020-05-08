5660 Yolanda

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Live in Prime Tarzana. Spacious living room, large picture window,overlooking the poolside. Open Kitchen, Stove, Dishwasher, refrigerator, lots of cabinets and breakfast bar. Dining room and living room with two bedrooms and a balcony. The master has a private sink and mirrored vanity. The bedrooms have mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans. This property is within walking distance to everything on the blvd. Shopping, Restaurants, Post Office, Grocery Stores & Freeway exits. This is a Rare opportunity!! Don't miss this one!!