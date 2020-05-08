All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:59 AM

5660 Yolanda

5660 Yolanda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5660 Yolanda Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Live in Prime Tarzana. Spacious living room, large picture window,overlooking the poolside. Open Kitchen, Stove, Dishwasher, refrigerator, lots of cabinets and breakfast bar. Dining room and living room with two bedrooms and a balcony. The master has a private sink and mirrored vanity. The bedrooms have mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans. This property is within walking distance to everything on the blvd. Shopping, Restaurants, Post Office, Grocery Stores & Freeway exits. This is a Rare opportunity!! Don't miss this one!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5660 Yolanda have any available units?
5660 Yolanda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5660 Yolanda have?
Some of 5660 Yolanda's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5660 Yolanda currently offering any rent specials?
5660 Yolanda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5660 Yolanda pet-friendly?
No, 5660 Yolanda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5660 Yolanda offer parking?
No, 5660 Yolanda does not offer parking.
Does 5660 Yolanda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5660 Yolanda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5660 Yolanda have a pool?
Yes, 5660 Yolanda has a pool.
Does 5660 Yolanda have accessible units?
No, 5660 Yolanda does not have accessible units.
Does 5660 Yolanda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5660 Yolanda has units with dishwashers.
