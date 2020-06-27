All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

5652 CALVIN Avenue

5652 Calvin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5652 Calvin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Enter through a private gate to find a crafted estate with a grandiose aesthetic and architecture. A white and crisp interior reveals a light-filled open floor plan with high ceilings and wall-to-wall sliding doors perfect for the modern lifestyle. Find a chef's kitchen with center island, high-end appliances, and floating cabinetry. Featuring a penthouse master suite encompassing the whole second floor with its own balcony, en-suite bathroom with an oversized, stand-alone tub, dual vanities divided by a rainfall shower, and a walk-in closet. Spectacular indoor-outdoor flow with wood deck and infinity pool. The oversized backyard also enjoys a built-in barbecue with wet bar and seating area. This home combines great design with sophisticated living. Separate and private guest house enjoys two different living quarters each with its own kitchen and bathroom. Home is available for short and long term tenancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5652 CALVIN Avenue have any available units?
5652 CALVIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5652 CALVIN Avenue have?
Some of 5652 CALVIN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5652 CALVIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5652 CALVIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5652 CALVIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5652 CALVIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5652 CALVIN Avenue offer parking?
No, 5652 CALVIN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5652 CALVIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5652 CALVIN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5652 CALVIN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5652 CALVIN Avenue has a pool.
Does 5652 CALVIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5652 CALVIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5652 CALVIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5652 CALVIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
