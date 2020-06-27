5652 CALVIN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Enter through a private gate to find a crafted estate with a grandiose aesthetic and architecture. A white and crisp interior reveals a light-filled open floor plan with high ceilings and wall-to-wall sliding doors perfect for the modern lifestyle. Find a chef's kitchen with center island, high-end appliances, and floating cabinetry. Featuring a penthouse master suite encompassing the whole second floor with its own balcony, en-suite bathroom with an oversized, stand-alone tub, dual vanities divided by a rainfall shower, and a walk-in closet. Spectacular indoor-outdoor flow with wood deck and infinity pool. The oversized backyard also enjoys a built-in barbecue with wet bar and seating area. This home combines great design with sophisticated living. Separate and private guest house enjoys two different living quarters each with its own kitchen and bathroom. Home is available for short and long term tenancy.