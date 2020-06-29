All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5651 KLUMP Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5651 KLUMP Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:22 AM

5651 KLUMP Avenue

5651 Klump Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5651 Klump Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new construction located in the heart of NOHO arts district! Stunning 3 bed, 3 bath townhouse with open floor plan, drenched in natural sunlight, chef's eat in kitchen, stainless steal appliances, recessed lighting and private 2 car garage. Walk to everything, including all the best restaurants, entertainment and nightlife that NOHO has to offer. Located near Wework, 24 Hour Fitness, The Federal, St. Annes, Ralph's, Groundworks, In and Out, Pitfire, Superba, Laemmle NOHO, Whole Foods and much more! Metro station down the street allows for 15 min easy commute to downtown and beyond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5651 KLUMP Avenue have any available units?
5651 KLUMP Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5651 KLUMP Avenue have?
Some of 5651 KLUMP Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5651 KLUMP Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5651 KLUMP Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5651 KLUMP Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5651 KLUMP Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5651 KLUMP Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5651 KLUMP Avenue offers parking.
Does 5651 KLUMP Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5651 KLUMP Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5651 KLUMP Avenue have a pool?
No, 5651 KLUMP Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5651 KLUMP Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5651 KLUMP Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5651 KLUMP Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5651 KLUMP Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College