5651 KLUMP Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym parking garage new construction

Brand new construction located in the heart of NOHO arts district! Stunning 3 bed, 3 bath townhouse with open floor plan, drenched in natural sunlight, chef's eat in kitchen, stainless steal appliances, recessed lighting and private 2 car garage. Walk to everything, including all the best restaurants, entertainment and nightlife that NOHO has to offer. Located near Wework, 24 Hour Fitness, The Federal, St. Annes, Ralph's, Groundworks, In and Out, Pitfire, Superba, Laemmle NOHO, Whole Foods and much more! Metro station down the street allows for 15 min easy commute to downtown and beyond.