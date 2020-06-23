5649 VANTAGE Avenue

Amenities

Wonderful Mid-Century 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Valley Glen now available. Situated on a enormous lot in a cul de sac, this home features hardwood floors throughout, new paint and recessed lighting. Open floor plan features large family room with vaulted ceilings Gorgeous sunny kitchen has NEW counter tops, maple cabinetry and matching refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave with a water purifier with room for a small breakfast table. Kitchen opens onto dining area which flows to outdoor areas. Backyard features covered entertainer's lanai and has something for everyone including a pergola with fire pit, raised bed planters for gardening, lush lawn and multiple fruit trees. Inside are three bedrooms with tons of closet space. Remodeled bathroom has new vanity and custom tiled shower enclosure and a lovely powder room. Laundry room has side by side washer and dryer. Finished two car garage has AC and heat with storage closets and direct access to home. Friendly quiet pets accepted!