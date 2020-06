Amenities

Reduce, vacant ready to move in,charming updated home for lease in desirable Valley Glen area ,2 bedrooms 1.5 baths,feature a large living room with wood burning fire place and a beautiful separate dining room,updated large kitchen with stainless still appliances,newer wood floors through out, nice size bedrooms with walk in closet,laundry area is inside the home, located close to major freeways and shopping mall, separate garage in the back is excluded from the lease.