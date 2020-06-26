All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 30 2019 at 6:24 AM

5640 Fallbrook Avenue

5640 Fallbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5640 Fallbrook Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
Amazing Curb Appeal! Lovely one-story framed by a white picket fence & delightful garden. Remodeled with a modern look and designer touches, this charming 3 bedroom , 2 bath home is a comfortable 1638 square feet. The sparkling pool is accented by beautiful brick pavers, sculpted boxwood bushes, mature lemon tree & abundant green foliage. The clean and modern interior boasts a chef's kitchen, granite countertops and a designer backsplash. The bathrooms are also updated with granite, newer cabinetry and vanities. Other amenities include: a detached 2-car garage, modern light fixtures, freshly painted interior/exterior trim, washer & dryer closet off kitchen, and much, much more! Convenient location, close to restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, shopping, and the 101 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5640 Fallbrook Avenue have any available units?
5640 Fallbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5640 Fallbrook Avenue have?
Some of 5640 Fallbrook Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5640 Fallbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5640 Fallbrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5640 Fallbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5640 Fallbrook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5640 Fallbrook Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5640 Fallbrook Avenue offers parking.
Does 5640 Fallbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5640 Fallbrook Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5640 Fallbrook Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5640 Fallbrook Avenue has a pool.
Does 5640 Fallbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5640 Fallbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5640 Fallbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5640 Fallbrook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
