5640 Fallbrook Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool garage

Amazing Curb Appeal! Lovely one-story framed by a white picket fence & delightful garden. Remodeled with a modern look and designer touches, this charming 3 bedroom , 2 bath home is a comfortable 1638 square feet. The sparkling pool is accented by beautiful brick pavers, sculpted boxwood bushes, mature lemon tree & abundant green foliage. The clean and modern interior boasts a chef's kitchen, granite countertops and a designer backsplash. The bathrooms are also updated with granite, newer cabinetry and vanities. Other amenities include: a detached 2-car garage, modern light fixtures, freshly painted interior/exterior trim, washer & dryer closet off kitchen, and much, much more! Convenient location, close to restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, shopping, and the 101 freeway.