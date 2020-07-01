All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5636 Lindley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5636 Lindley Ave
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:07 AM

5636 Lindley Ave

5636 Lindley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5636 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming updated Encino Home for rent. The house is located North of Ventura Blvd, close to shopping, dining, grocery stores, medical office, schools, and walking distance to places of worship. Great home for someone looking for more space, transitioning into the area, or just looking for a change. The neighborhood is quite, the home has a nice size backyard great for to relax or entertain. The home has a long private driveway (for extra parking), one car attached garage and plenty of easy street parking.

Home has recently gone through renovations with new flooring in the kitchen, new counters, fresh paint, lighting, fans in each of the bedrooms, lighting fixtures throughout the house, new blinds, fresh paint around exterior trim.

The home comes with kitchen appliances: fridge, stove, microwave
Tenant is responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electric, city fees

Move in requirements: 1st month rent and security deposit, $55 application fee (background and credit verification)
-6 month lease offered, but flexible options available(with adjustment to rate)
-No evictions or bankruptcy in the last 2 year

Please reach out via TEXT for questions or to schedule a showing

Look forward to hearing from you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5636 Lindley Ave have any available units?
5636 Lindley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5636 Lindley Ave have?
Some of 5636 Lindley Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5636 Lindley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5636 Lindley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5636 Lindley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5636 Lindley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5636 Lindley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5636 Lindley Ave offers parking.
Does 5636 Lindley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5636 Lindley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5636 Lindley Ave have a pool?
No, 5636 Lindley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5636 Lindley Ave have accessible units?
No, 5636 Lindley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5636 Lindley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5636 Lindley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College