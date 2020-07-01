5636 Lindley Ave

Amenities

Charming updated Encino Home for rent. The house is located North of Ventura Blvd, close to shopping, dining, grocery stores, medical office, schools, and walking distance to places of worship. Great home for someone looking for more space, transitioning into the area, or just looking for a change. The neighborhood is quite, the home has a nice size backyard great for to relax or entertain. The home has a long private driveway (for extra parking), one car attached garage and plenty of easy street parking.



Home has recently gone through renovations with new flooring in the kitchen, new counters, fresh paint, lighting, fans in each of the bedrooms, lighting fixtures throughout the house, new blinds, fresh paint around exterior trim.



The home comes with kitchen appliances: fridge, stove, microwave

Tenant is responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electric, city fees



Move in requirements: 1st month rent and security deposit, $55 application fee (background and credit verification)

-6 month lease offered, but flexible options available(with adjustment to rate)

-No evictions or bankruptcy in the last 2 year



Please reach out via TEXT for questions or to schedule a showing



Look forward to hearing from you