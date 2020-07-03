5628 West CIELO Way

Amenities

Welcome home to this state of the art newer construction single family home built in 2014, featuring stunning views of Griffith Park Observatory and the Hollywood Hills. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, plus a large bonus room. No expense has been spared in upgrades. Private balcony off living area with views of the Hollywood Hills. Direct access oversize two car garage with Tesla / electric car charger installed. An end cap home with great light and no attached walls. Located on a uniquely central, tree-lined street, a short walk to Griffith Park, Franklin Village, 10 min walk to the new Netflix campus, Gelson's Grocery, 5 min walk to the Hollywood/Western rail line, 7 min Lyft/Uber to the Hollywood Bowl. Available now!