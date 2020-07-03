All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 10 2020 at 7:00 AM

5628 West CIELO Way

5628 Cielo Way · No Longer Available
Location

5628 Cielo Way, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this state of the art newer construction single family home built in 2014, featuring stunning views of Griffith Park Observatory and the Hollywood Hills. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, plus a large bonus room. No expense has been spared in upgrades. Private balcony off living area with views of the Hollywood Hills. Direct access oversize two car garage with Tesla / electric car charger installed. An end cap home with great light and no attached walls. Located on a uniquely central, tree-lined street, a short walk to Griffith Park, Franklin Village, 10 min walk to the new Netflix campus, Gelson's Grocery, 5 min walk to the Hollywood/Western rail line, 7 min Lyft/Uber to the Hollywood Bowl. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5628 West CIELO Way have any available units?
5628 West CIELO Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5628 West CIELO Way have?
Some of 5628 West CIELO Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5628 West CIELO Way currently offering any rent specials?
5628 West CIELO Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5628 West CIELO Way pet-friendly?
No, 5628 West CIELO Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5628 West CIELO Way offer parking?
Yes, 5628 West CIELO Way offers parking.
Does 5628 West CIELO Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5628 West CIELO Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5628 West CIELO Way have a pool?
No, 5628 West CIELO Way does not have a pool.
Does 5628 West CIELO Way have accessible units?
No, 5628 West CIELO Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5628 West CIELO Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5628 West CIELO Way has units with dishwashers.

