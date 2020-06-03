5623 Babbitt Avenue

Amenities

3 Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms! Gorgeous! Totally Remodeled in Prestigious Encino Village! Award Winning Encino Elementary! Open Concept Floor Plan with Open Beam Ceilings, Newer Hardwood Floors, Fireplace & Recessed Lights. French Sliders Overlook Charming Rear Yard and Garden! Beautiful Kitchen with Custom Cabinets, Quartz Counters & Stainless Appliances. Master Suite features a Private Bath and Walk-in Closet. Master Bath includes a Beautiful Oversized Stall Shower w/Clear Glass Enclosure, Separate Spa Tub and His and Hers Sinks. Walk-in Closet with built-in Dresser. All Bedrooms have Hardwood Floors. 3rd Bath has been completely remodeled. Double Car Garage with Automatic Opener and Door to House. Outdoor Patio is Perfect for BBQ's or Outdoor Dining. Lush Landscaping includes Grass Area, Birch, Avacado and Orange Trees and a Variety of Flowers and Shrubs. Auto Sprinklers and Drip System. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included. Great cul-de-sac location. Just minutes from 101 and 405 freeways. Walk to Park for Playground, Soccer, Tennis and Community Center. Take the bike paths to Lovely Lake Balboa. Owner will pay for Gardener. No Pets. Must have excellent credit and verifiable income.