Los Angeles, CA
5623 Babbitt Avenue
Last updated July 22 2019 at 2:44 AM

5623 Babbitt Avenue

5623 Babbitt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5623 Babbitt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
3 Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms! Gorgeous! Totally Remodeled in Prestigious Encino Village! Award Winning Encino Elementary! Open Concept Floor Plan with Open Beam Ceilings, Newer Hardwood Floors, Fireplace & Recessed Lights. French Sliders Overlook Charming Rear Yard and Garden! Beautiful Kitchen with Custom Cabinets, Quartz Counters & Stainless Appliances. Master Suite features a Private Bath and Walk-in Closet. Master Bath includes a Beautiful Oversized Stall Shower w/Clear Glass Enclosure, Separate Spa Tub and His and Hers Sinks. Walk-in Closet with built-in Dresser. All Bedrooms have Hardwood Floors. 3rd Bath has been completely remodeled. Double Car Garage with Automatic Opener and Door to House. Outdoor Patio is Perfect for BBQ's or Outdoor Dining. Lush Landscaping includes Grass Area, Birch, Avacado and Orange Trees and a Variety of Flowers and Shrubs. Auto Sprinklers and Drip System. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included. Great cul-de-sac location. Just minutes from 101 and 405 freeways. Walk to Park for Playground, Soccer, Tennis and Community Center. Take the bike paths to Lovely Lake Balboa. Owner will pay for Gardener. No Pets. Must have excellent credit and verifiable income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5623 Babbitt Avenue have any available units?
5623 Babbitt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5623 Babbitt Avenue have?
Some of 5623 Babbitt Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5623 Babbitt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5623 Babbitt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5623 Babbitt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5623 Babbitt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5623 Babbitt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5623 Babbitt Avenue offers parking.
Does 5623 Babbitt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5623 Babbitt Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5623 Babbitt Avenue have a pool?
No, 5623 Babbitt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5623 Babbitt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5623 Babbitt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5623 Babbitt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5623 Babbitt Avenue has units with dishwashers.
