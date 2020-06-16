All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5619 Wilhelmina Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

5619 Wilhelmina Avenue

5619 Wilhelmina Avenue · (626) 644-8665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5619 Wilhelmina Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning single story Mid-Century Modern home in Woodland Hills, adjacent to Hidden Hills/Calabasas. Available fully furnished, call for more details.
The open floor plan design by the famous architect Charles Du Bois creates an indoor/outdoor living style with an abundance of natural light, vaulted ceilings and a dual fireplace.
Chef’s kitchen features a large kitchen isle, stainless steel appliances, farm sink, sub-zero fridge and a beautiful wine display.
Three bedrooms are located on the left wing of the house. Two spacious bedroom share Jack & Jill bathroom. Large master suite is a true retreat featuring a luxurious bathroom with vanity counter, dual sinks, elegant soaking tub, large walk-in shower with dual rain shower heads and jets, walk-in closet and french doors leading to the backyard with the views of the valley.
The fourth bedroom is located on the right wing of the house with a private entrance and a full bathroom.
10kW (kilowatt) solar system can power the whole house (electric bill may be less than $10/month). Blast your A/C during the hot summer months or charge your electric vehicle at no cost!
Insulated two car garage is ideal for a home-based business. It has a built-in shelving, pull down backdrop for photo shoots, A/C unit and a separate entrance to the side yard. Included are washer and dryer and three Ring security cameras around the property.
Top rated El Camino school district!
Will consider short-term lease at an increased monthly rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

