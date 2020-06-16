5619 Wilhelmina Avenue

Amenities
Stunning single story Mid-Century Modern home in Woodland Hills, adjacent to Hidden Hills/Calabasas. Available fully furnished, call for more details.
The open floor plan design by the famous architect Charles Du Bois creates an indoor/outdoor living style with an abundance of natural light, vaulted ceilings and a dual fireplace.
Chef’s kitchen features a large kitchen isle, stainless steel appliances, farm sink, sub-zero fridge and a beautiful wine display.
Three bedrooms are located on the left wing of the house. Two spacious bedroom share Jack & Jill bathroom. Large master suite is a true retreat featuring a luxurious bathroom with vanity counter, dual sinks, elegant soaking tub, large walk-in shower with dual rain shower heads and jets, walk-in closet and french doors leading to the backyard with the views of the valley.
The fourth bedroom is located on the right wing of the house with a private entrance and a full bathroom.
10kW (kilowatt) solar system can power the whole house (electric bill may be less than $10/month). Blast your A/C during the hot summer months or charge your electric vehicle at no cost!
Insulated two car garage is ideal for a home-based business. It has a built-in shelving, pull down backdrop for photo shoots, A/C unit and a separate entrance to the side yard. Included are washer and dryer and three Ring security cameras around the property.
Top rated El Camino school district!
Will consider short-term lease at an increased monthly rate.