All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5618 Saint Clair Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5618 Saint Clair Avenue
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

5618 Saint Clair Avenue

5618 Saint Clair Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5618 Saint Clair Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
garage
Welcome to luxury living in Valley Village !!! This incredible single-story property offers a blend of voguish sophistication and chic coziness that can be found nowhere else on the market. Every inch of this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom property has been updated to perfection. Its warm yet modern interior boasts the highest quality custom upgrades. Its interior features include: LED lighting throughout, custom light fixtures, spacious kitchen w/Carrera marble counter-tops, Walker Zanger tiles, remodeled bathrooms, custom built-ins, stainless steel appliances, dual sided fireplace, engineered wood flooring, updated hardware, crown molding, dual pane windows, updated security system, large master suite w/luxurious private bath, and so much more...Its low maintenance & intimate backyard setting offers complete privacy and is truly an entertainers delight. Featuring a modern/custom built-in fire pit, two custom wall water falls, a built-in bar w/LED colored lighting, lounge/dining area, a modern cabana swing seat, 2-car detached garage, and a spacious privately gated carport for multiple vehicles help make this property a complete masterpiece. This magnificent home is a true toast to modern living at its finest !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5618 Saint Clair Avenue have any available units?
5618 Saint Clair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5618 Saint Clair Avenue have?
Some of 5618 Saint Clair Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5618 Saint Clair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5618 Saint Clair Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5618 Saint Clair Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5618 Saint Clair Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5618 Saint Clair Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5618 Saint Clair Avenue offers parking.
Does 5618 Saint Clair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5618 Saint Clair Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5618 Saint Clair Avenue have a pool?
No, 5618 Saint Clair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5618 Saint Clair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5618 Saint Clair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5618 Saint Clair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5618 Saint Clair Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College