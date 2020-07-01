5618 Saint Clair Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse fire pit parking garage

Welcome to luxury living in Valley Village !!! This incredible single-story property offers a blend of voguish sophistication and chic coziness that can be found nowhere else on the market. Every inch of this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom property has been updated to perfection. Its warm yet modern interior boasts the highest quality custom upgrades. Its interior features include: LED lighting throughout, custom light fixtures, spacious kitchen w/Carrera marble counter-tops, Walker Zanger tiles, remodeled bathrooms, custom built-ins, stainless steel appliances, dual sided fireplace, engineered wood flooring, updated hardware, crown molding, dual pane windows, updated security system, large master suite w/luxurious private bath, and so much more...Its low maintenance & intimate backyard setting offers complete privacy and is truly an entertainers delight. Featuring a modern/custom built-in fire pit, two custom wall water falls, a built-in bar w/LED colored lighting, lounge/dining area, a modern cabana swing seat, 2-car detached garage, and a spacious privately gated carport for multiple vehicles help make this property a complete masterpiece. This magnificent home is a true toast to modern living at its finest !!!