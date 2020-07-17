Amenities

1 Month FREE



The perfect home to social distance in! These 2-story townhome style units with their own private front entrances provide the most comfortable living situation in this crazy world. No elevators or tight spaces to share! 5616 Bakman is a gorgeous brand new construction fourplex with enormous 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom units. Each tenant gets their OWN PRIVATE BATHROOM! No sharing



Other perks include:



- prime NoHo Arts District location, right off Lankershim... walk to trendy & convenient spots like The Federal, Eat, Pitfire Pizza, and more!



- washer and dryer!



- sleek, modern kitchens



- balconies!



- oversized 2-car tandem parking in driveway next to the unit



Ready for July 1st move in!