Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

5616 Bakman

5616 Bakman Avenue · (609) 513-2646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5616 Bakman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1774 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
1 Month FREE

The perfect home to social distance in! These 2-story townhome style units with their own private front entrances provide the most comfortable living situation in this crazy world. No elevators or tight spaces to share! 5616 Bakman is a gorgeous brand new construction fourplex with enormous 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom units. Each tenant gets their OWN PRIVATE BATHROOM! No sharing

Other perks include:

- prime NoHo Arts District location, right off Lankershim... walk to trendy & convenient spots like The Federal, Eat, Pitfire Pizza, and more!

- washer and dryer!

- sleek, modern kitchens

- balconies!

- oversized 2-car tandem parking in driveway next to the unit

Ready for July 1st move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5616 Bakman have any available units?
5616 Bakman has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5616 Bakman have?
Some of 5616 Bakman's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5616 Bakman currently offering any rent specials?
5616 Bakman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 Bakman pet-friendly?
No, 5616 Bakman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5616 Bakman offer parking?
Yes, 5616 Bakman offers parking.
Does 5616 Bakman have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5616 Bakman offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 Bakman have a pool?
No, 5616 Bakman does not have a pool.
Does 5616 Bakman have accessible units?
No, 5616 Bakman does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 Bakman have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5616 Bakman has units with dishwashers.
