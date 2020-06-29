5585 W 79th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry sauna

Welcome Home to the Silicon Beach!! This property is highly upgraded, and recently remodeled. The open concept, custome designed home is perfect for entertaining family and friends. This residence features 3 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms, a completely updated, gorgeous kitchen, with new white cabinets, tile backsplash, new appliances, large island and engineered stone counters. The spacious living room comes complete with a cozy gas fireplace. The family room, kitchen and dining room flow perfectly in this open concept home. Complete with new hardwood floors, fresh interior paint, new light fixtures throughout and a new tank less water heater. The large master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, and walk in closet. Two secondary bedrooms are good sized and have plenty of closet space. Separate laundry room off the hallway. The backyard is private with citrus trees and wood sauna with stero for those relaxing evenings.