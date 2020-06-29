All apartments in Los Angeles
5585 W 79th Street
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:34 PM

5585 W 79th Street

5585 West 79th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5585 West 79th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
sauna
Welcome Home to the Silicon Beach!! This property is highly upgraded, and recently remodeled. The open concept, custome designed home is perfect for entertaining family and friends. This residence features 3 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms, a completely updated, gorgeous kitchen, with new white cabinets, tile backsplash, new appliances, large island and engineered stone counters. The spacious living room comes complete with a cozy gas fireplace. The family room, kitchen and dining room flow perfectly in this open concept home. Complete with new hardwood floors, fresh interior paint, new light fixtures throughout and a new tank less water heater. The large master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, and walk in closet. Two secondary bedrooms are good sized and have plenty of closet space. Separate laundry room off the hallway. The backyard is private with citrus trees and wood sauna with stero for those relaxing evenings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5585 W 79th Street have any available units?
5585 W 79th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5585 W 79th Street have?
Some of 5585 W 79th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5585 W 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5585 W 79th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5585 W 79th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5585 W 79th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5585 W 79th Street offer parking?
No, 5585 W 79th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5585 W 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5585 W 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5585 W 79th Street have a pool?
No, 5585 W 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5585 W 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 5585 W 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5585 W 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5585 W 79th Street has units with dishwashers.
