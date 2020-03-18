5555 Radford Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8857d4404f ---- Don\'t miss this Stunning Two Bedroom with Parking! Completely renovated with a fresh, modern touch, this cutie features a fantastic white kitchen with new hardware, custom cabinets, lots of storage, and stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout and ensuite laundry too! Two generous bedrooms with nice closets, lots of natural light, air conditioning, and a fresh modern bathroom plus assigned parking for two make this one a steal. Available for an immediate move in. Call or text Lisa at 424.400.7010 KEY FEATURES: Hardwood Floors Natural light Appliances included Parking Included Ensuite Laundry LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease Pictures and Description may not be exact unit