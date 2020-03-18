All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
5555 Radford Avenue
Last updated June 12 2019 at 9:15 PM

5555 Radford Avenue

5555 Radford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5555 Radford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8857d4404f ---- Don\'t miss this Stunning Two Bedroom with Parking! Completely renovated with a fresh, modern touch, this cutie features a fantastic white kitchen with new hardware, custom cabinets, lots of storage, and stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout and ensuite laundry too! Two generous bedrooms with nice closets, lots of natural light, air conditioning, and a fresh modern bathroom plus assigned parking for two make this one a steal. Available for an immediate move in. Call or text Lisa at 424.400.7010 KEY FEATURES: Hardwood Floors Natural light Appliances included Parking Included Ensuite Laundry LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease Pictures and Description may not be exact unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5555 Radford Avenue have any available units?
5555 Radford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5555 Radford Avenue have?
Some of 5555 Radford Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5555 Radford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5555 Radford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5555 Radford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5555 Radford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5555 Radford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5555 Radford Avenue offers parking.
Does 5555 Radford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5555 Radford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5555 Radford Avenue have a pool?
No, 5555 Radford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5555 Radford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5555 Radford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5555 Radford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5555 Radford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

