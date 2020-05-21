5545 Canoga Avenue

Amenities

FREE RENT MONTH OF JUlocated 2nd floor of three story building. Building 12. Kitchen with granite counters,gas stove, refrigerator, above range microwave, dishwasher, gas fireplace on the living room, ceiling fans on the dining and bedroom areas. Dining area is by the left side and kitchen by the right side of the condo. The living room offers sliding glass door to balcony. The condo has cozy carpet thru the unit, spacious balcony, great panoramic views of the complex in a great quiet location, plenty of natural light. The view of the condo is the interior areas of the community. On the right side of the balcony a facility room area where the water heater is located, it has small space for storage. Bedrooms are opposite side of each other with their own private bathrooms. The master bedroom is located by the right side of the condo. Master bedroom has walking closet, double sink, tub/shower all in one. The second bedroom located on the left side of the condo with wall to wall closet, bathroom with one sink, and tub/shower all in one. The stacked washer and dryer is located on this room. Both rooms have windows with view of the complex same as the balcony view. All windows and sliding glass door have blinds. The wall colors are neutral. Two covered parking spots below the building.Elevator and staircases. The Met offers four swimming pools and hot tubs, six tennis courts, one racquetball and one basketball court, guard gated community, gym, sauna, guest parking and more