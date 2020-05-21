All apartments in Los Angeles
5545 Canoga Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:35 AM

5545 Canoga Avenue

5545 Canoga Avenue · (310) 430-6799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5545 Canoga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
FREE RENT MONTH OF JUlocated 2nd floor of three story building. Building 12. Kitchen with granite counters,gas stove, refrigerator, above range microwave, dishwasher, gas fireplace on the living room, ceiling fans on the dining and bedroom areas. Dining area is by the left side and kitchen by the right side of the condo. The living room offers sliding glass door to balcony. The condo has cozy carpet thru the unit, spacious balcony, great panoramic views of the complex in a great quiet location, plenty of natural light. The view of the condo is the interior areas of the community. On the right side of the balcony a facility room area where the water heater is located, it has small space for storage. Bedrooms are opposite side of each other with their own private bathrooms. The master bedroom is located by the right side of the condo. Master bedroom has walking closet, double sink, tub/shower all in one. The second bedroom located on the left side of the condo with wall to wall closet, bathroom with one sink, and tub/shower all in one. The stacked washer and dryer is located on this room. Both rooms have windows with view of the complex same as the balcony view. All windows and sliding glass door have blinds. The wall colors are neutral. Two covered parking spots below the building.Elevator and staircases. The Met offers four swimming pools and hot tubs, six tennis courts, one racquetball and one basketball court, guard gated community, gym, sauna, guest parking and more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5545 Canoga Avenue have any available units?
5545 Canoga Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5545 Canoga Avenue have?
Some of 5545 Canoga Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5545 Canoga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5545 Canoga Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5545 Canoga Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5545 Canoga Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5545 Canoga Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5545 Canoga Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5545 Canoga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5545 Canoga Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5545 Canoga Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5545 Canoga Avenue has a pool.
Does 5545 Canoga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5545 Canoga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5545 Canoga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5545 Canoga Avenue has units with dishwashers.
