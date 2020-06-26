All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5525 West OLYMPIC.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5525 West OLYMPIC
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

5525 West OLYMPIC

5525 West Olympic Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5525 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Stunning 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom penthouse house unit with views of the Hollywood Hills built new in 2009. Open concept floor plan with lots of windows that provides tremendous light and views. Luxurious living and dining area with fireplace and large balcony. Recently updated gourmet kitchen with hi-end stainless steel appliances, Calcutta quartz counters and custom cabinetry. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and spa like bathroom with marble counters. Also features hardwood floors throughout, hi tech wiring systems, hi ceilings, multiple balconies, recessed lighting, 2 zones central heat/air, 2 car tandem parking and more! Great contemporary secured/gated building in Miracle Mile. Stunning views of the whole city, feels like you are on top of the world! Close to LACMA and all the great shops and restaurants along Wilshire Blvd! Available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 West OLYMPIC have any available units?
5525 West OLYMPIC doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5525 West OLYMPIC have?
Some of 5525 West OLYMPIC's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 West OLYMPIC currently offering any rent specials?
5525 West OLYMPIC is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 West OLYMPIC pet-friendly?
No, 5525 West OLYMPIC is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5525 West OLYMPIC offer parking?
Yes, 5525 West OLYMPIC offers parking.
Does 5525 West OLYMPIC have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5525 West OLYMPIC offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 West OLYMPIC have a pool?
No, 5525 West OLYMPIC does not have a pool.
Does 5525 West OLYMPIC have accessible units?
No, 5525 West OLYMPIC does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 West OLYMPIC have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5525 West OLYMPIC has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College