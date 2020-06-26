5525 West OLYMPIC

Amenities

Stunning 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom penthouse house unit with views of the Hollywood Hills built new in 2009. Open concept floor plan with lots of windows that provides tremendous light and views. Luxurious living and dining area with fireplace and large balcony. Recently updated gourmet kitchen with hi-end stainless steel appliances, Calcutta quartz counters and custom cabinetry. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and spa like bathroom with marble counters. Also features hardwood floors throughout, hi tech wiring systems, hi ceilings, multiple balconies, recessed lighting, 2 zones central heat/air, 2 car tandem parking and more! Great contemporary secured/gated building in Miracle Mile. Stunning views of the whole city, feels like you are on top of the world! Close to LACMA and all the great shops and restaurants along Wilshire Blvd! Available for immediate move in.