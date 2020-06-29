All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:42 AM

5522 W 82nd Street

5522 West 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5522 West 82nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom single family home on a quiet tree-lined street. House has very large yard, with fruit trees with an outdoor gazebo and sink, great for entertaining family and friends. There is detached 2 car garage and parking driveway parking for an additional 4-6 cars. Brand new stainless appliances include fridge/dishwasher/oven, in-unit laundry room with washer and dryer. The house has separate living room, dining room and family room, and a nice little play area. Walking distance to the Open Charter Magnet School with rating of 9. Close to major highway, LAX, LMU, shopping and beach. Also, will be walking distance to the Metro station that will be opening in the future. Pets are welcome. Call or text Ali 310-866-7966 to see the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5522 W 82nd Street have any available units?
5522 W 82nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5522 W 82nd Street have?
Some of 5522 W 82nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5522 W 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
5522 W 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5522 W 82nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5522 W 82nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 5522 W 82nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 5522 W 82nd Street offers parking.
Does 5522 W 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5522 W 82nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5522 W 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 5522 W 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 5522 W 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 5522 W 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5522 W 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5522 W 82nd Street has units with dishwashers.

