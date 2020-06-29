5522 W 82nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom single family home on a quiet tree-lined street. House has very large yard, with fruit trees with an outdoor gazebo and sink, great for entertaining family and friends. There is detached 2 car garage and parking driveway parking for an additional 4-6 cars. Brand new stainless appliances include fridge/dishwasher/oven, in-unit laundry room with washer and dryer. The house has separate living room, dining room and family room, and a nice little play area. Walking distance to the Open Charter Magnet School with rating of 9. Close to major highway, LAX, LMU, shopping and beach. Also, will be walking distance to the Metro station that will be opening in the future. Pets are welcome. Call or text Ali 310-866-7966 to see the house.