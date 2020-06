Amenities

A two bed, two bath apartment in the heart of Hollywood is now available! Walking distance to Franklin Village (La Poubelle, Birds, Bourgeois Pig, Upright Citizens Brigade, The Oaks Gourmet), The Metro, Harvard & Stone, Griffith Park, and much more. This unit has lots of natural light, includes a range/oven and refrigerator, washer and dryer in unit and it includes two tandem parking spots. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Owner pays water. Come and see it today!