5521 COLUMBUS Avenue

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Contemporary FULLY Furnished Studio in Magnolia Woods of Sherman Oaks! This is a must see and very rare opportunity for an amazing location and a wonderful landlord. Enjoy the large open floor plan with lots of windows and natural light, crisp white walls, and beautiful wooden pillar accents above the roof. The living area looks like a scene out of a Crate and Barrel magazine! The kitchen has modern stainless steel appliances and is fully featured with stove and modern range hood, enormous fridge, and plenty of space and storage for entertaining. The modern bathroom features a large shower and has a great appearance. All things considered, this might just be one of the best looking studio apartments in the immediate area. You'll love the wonderful little sun deck that gives you a great area to enjoy a glass of wine or coffee and breakfast in the morning. ALL utilities are covered in the rent except cable/internet. Very close proximity to Kester Elementary School/Magnet Program. Short distance to several restaurants. Adjacent to the 80-acre Lake Balboa Park with walking trails, giant Japanese Garden, archery range, golf courses, fishing and beautiful outdoor scenes. Five minutes away from major retail stores such as Costco, Target, and the Orange Line Bus