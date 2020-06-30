All apartments in Los Angeles
5521 COLUMBUS Avenue

5521 Columbus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5521 Columbus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
internet access
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Contemporary FULLY Furnished Studio in Magnolia Woods of Sherman Oaks! This is a must see and very rare opportunity for an amazing location and a wonderful landlord. Enjoy the large open floor plan with lots of windows and natural light, crisp white walls, and beautiful wooden pillar accents above the roof. The living area looks like a scene out of a Crate and Barrel magazine! The kitchen has modern stainless steel appliances and is fully featured with stove and modern range hood, enormous fridge, and plenty of space and storage for entertaining. The modern bathroom features a large shower and has a great appearance. All things considered, this might just be one of the best looking studio apartments in the immediate area. You'll love the wonderful little sun deck that gives you a great area to enjoy a glass of wine or coffee and breakfast in the morning. ALL utilities are covered in the rent except cable/internet. Very close proximity to Kester Elementary School/Magnet Program. Short distance to several restaurants. Adjacent to the 80-acre Lake Balboa Park with walking trails, giant Japanese Garden, archery range, golf courses, fishing and beautiful outdoor scenes. Five minutes away from major retail stores such as Costco, Target, and the Orange Line Bus

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5521 COLUMBUS Avenue have any available units?
5521 COLUMBUS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5521 COLUMBUS Avenue have?
Some of 5521 COLUMBUS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5521 COLUMBUS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5521 COLUMBUS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 COLUMBUS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5521 COLUMBUS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5521 COLUMBUS Avenue offer parking?
No, 5521 COLUMBUS Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5521 COLUMBUS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5521 COLUMBUS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 COLUMBUS Avenue have a pool?
No, 5521 COLUMBUS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5521 COLUMBUS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5521 COLUMBUS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 COLUMBUS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5521 COLUMBUS Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

