All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5520 Owensmouth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5520 Owensmouth Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:13 AM

5520 Owensmouth Avenue

5520 Owensmouth Avenue · (818) 486-2624
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5520 Owensmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Gorgeous two bedroom and Loft in a quiet courtyard location with the view of courtyard from all rooms. Both bedrooms have there own baths, loft can be used as office or guest room. Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances,washer and dryer in unit. The Met is a private guard gated community that offers six night lighted tennis courts, full fitness center, racquetball and indoor basketball courts, pools and spas. All located within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment in the Warner Center, Costco and the village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5520 Owensmouth Avenue have any available units?
5520 Owensmouth Avenue has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5520 Owensmouth Avenue have?
Some of 5520 Owensmouth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5520 Owensmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5520 Owensmouth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5520 Owensmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5520 Owensmouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5520 Owensmouth Avenue offer parking?
No, 5520 Owensmouth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5520 Owensmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5520 Owensmouth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5520 Owensmouth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5520 Owensmouth Avenue has a pool.
Does 5520 Owensmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5520 Owensmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5520 Owensmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5520 Owensmouth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5520 Owensmouth Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity