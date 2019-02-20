5520 Owensmouth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard gym pool racquetball court tennis court

Gorgeous two bedroom and Loft in a quiet courtyard location with the view of courtyard from all rooms. Both bedrooms have there own baths, loft can be used as office or guest room. Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances,washer and dryer in unit. The Met is a private guard gated community that offers six night lighted tennis courts, full fitness center, racquetball and indoor basketball courts, pools and spas. All located within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment in the Warner Center, Costco and the village.