All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 552 DRYAD Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
552 DRYAD Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

552 DRYAD Road

552 Dryad Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

552 Dryad Road, Los Angeles, CA 90402
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available Feb 1, 2019. Perched above the Santa Monica Canyon immersed by greenbelt views this one level masterfully reinterpreted Buff & Hensman mid century house offers the quintessential California lifestyle. Modernized to 21st century standards this open, loft like floor plan and environment grants indoor-outdoor living with floor to ceiling handcrafted windows, hardwood flooring and thoughtful built in cabinets throughout. The main axis opens to the open state of the art cooks kitchen, the spacious dining area and the comfortable living/family room. The grand luxurious master suite is privately tucked towards the back of the house adjacent to a second bedroom suite and or flex space. The third bedroom is situated above the two car garage overlooking the canyon while offering autonomy. Privacy, light and Pacific breezes envelope this incredible luxurious succinctly designed environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 DRYAD Road have any available units?
552 DRYAD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 552 DRYAD Road have?
Some of 552 DRYAD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 DRYAD Road currently offering any rent specials?
552 DRYAD Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 DRYAD Road pet-friendly?
No, 552 DRYAD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 552 DRYAD Road offer parking?
Yes, 552 DRYAD Road does offer parking.
Does 552 DRYAD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 552 DRYAD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 DRYAD Road have a pool?
No, 552 DRYAD Road does not have a pool.
Does 552 DRYAD Road have accessible units?
No, 552 DRYAD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 552 DRYAD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 552 DRYAD Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College