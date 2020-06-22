552 DRYAD Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available Feb 1, 2019. Perched above the Santa Monica Canyon immersed by greenbelt views this one level masterfully reinterpreted Buff & Hensman mid century house offers the quintessential California lifestyle. Modernized to 21st century standards this open, loft like floor plan and environment grants indoor-outdoor living with floor to ceiling handcrafted windows, hardwood flooring and thoughtful built in cabinets throughout. The main axis opens to the open state of the art cooks kitchen, the spacious dining area and the comfortable living/family room. The grand luxurious master suite is privately tucked towards the back of the house adjacent to a second bedroom suite and or flex space. The third bedroom is situated above the two car garage overlooking the canyon while offering autonomy. Privacy, light and Pacific breezes envelope this incredible luxurious succinctly designed environment.