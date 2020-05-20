5515 Virginia Ave 4

Amenities

Great location! Near Santa Monica and Western, minutes from Downtown Hollywood, and the 101 FWY. Large, sweet 1 Bedroom apartment on 1st floor with laminate flooring, updated bath and kitchen and tons of storage. Gated complex with automatic opener. Lower unit. Renter to provide their own stove and fridge. Covered Off-street parking for 1 car for an additional $25 rental fee. No pets. No Section 8.

Text Showpads Rental Showings 323-892-7237 to set in person viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135942p

No Pets Allowed



