Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

5515 Virginia Ave 4

5515 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5515 Virginia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Hollywood Hot Spot - Property Id: 135942

Great location! Near Santa Monica and Western, minutes from Downtown Hollywood, and the 101 FWY. Large, sweet 1 Bedroom apartment on 1st floor with laminate flooring, updated bath and kitchen and tons of storage. Gated complex with automatic opener. Lower unit. Renter to provide their own stove and fridge. Covered Off-street parking for 1 car for an additional $25 rental fee. No pets. No Section 8.
Text Showpads Rental Showings 323-892-7237 to set in person viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135942p
Property Id 135942

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5013644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 Virginia Ave 4 have any available units?
5515 Virginia Ave 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5515 Virginia Ave 4 have?
Some of 5515 Virginia Ave 4's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 Virginia Ave 4 currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Virginia Ave 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Virginia Ave 4 pet-friendly?
No, 5515 Virginia Ave 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5515 Virginia Ave 4 offer parking?
Yes, 5515 Virginia Ave 4 offers parking.
Does 5515 Virginia Ave 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 Virginia Ave 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Virginia Ave 4 have a pool?
No, 5515 Virginia Ave 4 does not have a pool.
Does 5515 Virginia Ave 4 have accessible units?
No, 5515 Virginia Ave 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 Virginia Ave 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5515 Virginia Ave 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
