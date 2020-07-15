5511 LEGHORN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub new construction

Architectural newly constructed home presents luxurious California indoor- outdoor living. Open space concept with 12 ft high ceilings is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Property offers 4 spacious bedrooms and 4.5 baths , top of the line finishes and appliances, where the living room family room, dining room and gourmet kitchen create the family centerpiece . The indoor space flows through walls of glass doors into covered patio living area and large backyard with a sparkling pool, spa and sunken fire pit. Close to shops and best restaurants make this home desirable for family to enjoy. Available immediately