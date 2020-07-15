All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5511 LEGHORN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5511 LEGHORN Avenue
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:03 AM

5511 LEGHORN Avenue

5511 Leghorn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5511 Leghorn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Architectural newly constructed home presents luxurious California indoor- outdoor living. Open space concept with 12 ft high ceilings is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Property offers 4 spacious bedrooms and 4.5 baths , top of the line finishes and appliances, where the living room family room, dining room and gourmet kitchen create the family centerpiece . The indoor space flows through walls of glass doors into covered patio living area and large backyard with a sparkling pool, spa and sunken fire pit. Close to shops and best restaurants make this home desirable for family to enjoy. Available immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5511 LEGHORN Avenue have any available units?
5511 LEGHORN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5511 LEGHORN Avenue have?
Some of 5511 LEGHORN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5511 LEGHORN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5511 LEGHORN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 LEGHORN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5511 LEGHORN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5511 LEGHORN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5511 LEGHORN Avenue offers parking.
Does 5511 LEGHORN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5511 LEGHORN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 LEGHORN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5511 LEGHORN Avenue has a pool.
Does 5511 LEGHORN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5511 LEGHORN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 LEGHORN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5511 LEGHORN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College