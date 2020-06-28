All apartments in Los Angeles
550 W 14th Street

550 West 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

550 West 14th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
furnished
This listing is for a furnished 'Room For Rent' within a beautiful Craftsman home. It is located only a few blocks from Ports O' Call Village; which is currently being renovated at a cost of over $150M and is to be renamed "San Pedro Public Market" when its completed in Feb 2020. Under construction are 16 acres of restaurants, fresh markets, retail shops, and small offices which you can reach by foot, bicycle, or a 3 minute car ride from this lovely home (Walk score is an 89). Free use of laundry facilities are included as well as one off-street parking space to the rear of the home. There is a lovely and large front porch that over looks the Guava and Fig trees. And there is a very mature lemon tree that is growing in the rear yard. This home is only minutes away from the Vincent St. Thomas Bridge and has easy and quick access to long beach and the 110 FWY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 W 14th Street have any available units?
550 W 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 W 14th Street have?
Some of 550 W 14th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 W 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
550 W 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 W 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 550 W 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 550 W 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 550 W 14th Street offers parking.
Does 550 W 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 W 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 W 14th Street have a pool?
No, 550 W 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 550 W 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 550 W 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 550 W 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 W 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
