550 W 14th Street

This listing is for a furnished 'Room For Rent' within a beautiful Craftsman home. It is located only a few blocks from Ports O' Call Village; which is currently being renovated at a cost of over $150M and is to be renamed "San Pedro Public Market" when its completed in Feb 2020. Under construction are 16 acres of restaurants, fresh markets, retail shops, and small offices which you can reach by foot, bicycle, or a 3 minute car ride from this lovely home (Walk score is an 89). Free use of laundry facilities are included as well as one off-street parking space to the rear of the home. There is a lovely and large front porch that over looks the Guava and Fig trees. And there is a very mature lemon tree that is growing in the rear yard. This home is only minutes away from the Vincent St. Thomas Bridge and has easy and quick access to long beach and the 110 FWY.