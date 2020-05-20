All apartments in Los Angeles
Palms Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM

Palms Court

10125 Palms Boulevard · (310) 742-9072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10125 Palms Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palms Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
green community
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
internet access
Palms Court brings sophisticated living to the Westside. Our contemporary two-bedroom condo quality residences offer exceptionally luxurious floor plans measuring on average over 1,100 square feet! We are literally steps to the brand new Light Rail Expo Line which runs from Downtown Los Angeles to Santa Monica 3rd Street. Palms Court offers exceptional unit finishes featuring brand new cabinets, backsplash, a premium stainless steel appliance package, hardwood flooring, custom LED lighting and gorgeous fireplace stone from floor to ceiling! These apartments are a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 Per Applicant
Deposit: Starts at 1/2 Months Rent
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $400
limit: 1
restrictions: Pet Interview Required.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned Underground Parking Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palms Court have any available units?
Palms Court has 5 units available starting at $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Palms Court have?
Some of Palms Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palms Court currently offering any rent specials?
Palms Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palms Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Palms Court is pet friendly.
Does Palms Court offer parking?
Yes, Palms Court offers parking.
Does Palms Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Palms Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Palms Court have a pool?
Yes, Palms Court has a pool.
Does Palms Court have accessible units?
No, Palms Court does not have accessible units.
Does Palms Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palms Court has units with dishwashers.
