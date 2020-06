Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

This centrally located townhome is equidistant from Koreatown and Hollywood, so you know there will never be a shortage of great food, drink, and entertainment options. Lace up your walking shoes and check out some of the nearby sites like the Forever Hollywood Cemetery, where you can pay your respects to by-gone eras in film, and Paramount Pictures studios, where you might catch a glimpse of a present-day star!