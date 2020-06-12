All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5449 Woodman Avenue

5449 Woodman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5449 Woodman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gated Mediterranean,5 bedroom, 5 bathroom, 3,857 sf pool home with 2 Bedroom Guest house !!!built in 2000 on a 15,385 sq. ft. lot.
Home boasts soaring ceilings in Den, formal dining room, living room, two fireplaces, two master suites, large closets, en suite bedrooms, sitting room or nursery in upstairs master bedroom that has his and hers closets and large bathroom. Property sits on a large lot and has two car garage and an additional 2 car parking totaling 4 spaces or room for RV Parking. Built in BBQ, lounge area, and pool & spa complement the backyard with large grassy area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5449 Woodman Avenue have any available units?
5449 Woodman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5449 Woodman Avenue have?
Some of 5449 Woodman Avenue's amenities include garage, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5449 Woodman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5449 Woodman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5449 Woodman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5449 Woodman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5449 Woodman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5449 Woodman Avenue offers parking.
Does 5449 Woodman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5449 Woodman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5449 Woodman Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5449 Woodman Avenue has a pool.
Does 5449 Woodman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5449 Woodman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5449 Woodman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5449 Woodman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
