5449 Woodman Avenue

Gated Mediterranean,5 bedroom, 5 bathroom, 3,857 sf pool home with 2 Bedroom Guest house !!!built in 2000 on a 15,385 sq. ft. lot.

Home boasts soaring ceilings in Den, formal dining room, living room, two fireplaces, two master suites, large closets, en suite bedrooms, sitting room or nursery in upstairs master bedroom that has his and hers closets and large bathroom. Property sits on a large lot and has two car garage and an additional 2 car parking totaling 4 spaces or room for RV Parking. Built in BBQ, lounge area, and pool & spa complement the backyard with large grassy area.