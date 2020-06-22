All apartments in Los Angeles
5441 Yarmouth Ave. Unit 11

5441 Yarmouth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5441 Yarmouth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Townhome for Lease in Desirable Encino! - Quiet, end unit Townhome, 3/bedroom, 2.5 /bath, with 1665 Sq. ft of living space. Tri-level, with nice open floor plan. The living area has gleaming wood floors, high ceilings, gas fireplace, recessed lights and has access to a large private patio. Formal dining area to entertain your guests. Remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. Refrigerator, Gas range and Dishwasher included. Master suite has spa like bathroom with over-sized tub/shower and a large balcony. All bedrooms are good size with good closet space. 2/car garage with direct access. Inside laundry area with washer & dryer included. This Townhome has its own solar electricity system! Water and trash service included. The community has a sparkling pool & spa. Close to Encino Commons, Ventura Blvd's Shops, restaurants and conveniently close to 101 freeway.
Directions: Take 101 Freeway to White Oaks Ave. Yarmouth Ave is West of White Oak.
Lease price: $3000 with a minimum of one-year lease. For more information or to view this property, please contact:
Security Deposit $4000
Margo: 818 231-9811
Realtor DRE#01709588
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE4826278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

