5441 Yarmouth Ave. Unit 11

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Townhome for Lease in Desirable Encino! - Quiet, end unit Townhome, 3/bedroom, 2.5 /bath, with 1665 Sq. ft of living space. Tri-level, with nice open floor plan. The living area has gleaming wood floors, high ceilings, gas fireplace, recessed lights and has access to a large private patio. Formal dining area to entertain your guests. Remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. Refrigerator, Gas range and Dishwasher included. Master suite has spa like bathroom with over-sized tub/shower and a large balcony. All bedrooms are good size with good closet space. 2/car garage with direct access. Inside laundry area with washer & dryer included. This Townhome has its own solar electricity system! Water and trash service included. The community has a sparkling pool & spa. Close to Encino Commons, Ventura Blvd's Shops, restaurants and conveniently close to 101 freeway.

Directions: Take 101 Freeway to White Oaks Ave. Yarmouth Ave is West of White Oak.

Lease price: $3000 with a minimum of one-year lease. For more information or to view this property, please contact:

Security Deposit $4000

Margo: 818 231-9811

Realtor DRE#01709588

