544 N Western Ave

Amenities

dogs allowed some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 06/01/19 Western - Property Id: 105549



3,400 SF industrial art gallery/showroom/huge artist studio w/ new contempory kitchen and bathrooms with shower - perfect for showroom. Building is under new ownership and only interested in attracting creatives into the building.. Rents are below market to attract the most ideal tenant. Downstairs retail is being occupied by local LA makers/designers. Possible cafe to go downstairs too. Be a part of this small creative tenancy. Multiple open spaces and multiple personal spaces that can be private and separate

Artist loft and creative space available for each of these sizes: 1800 SF and 900 SF with shared kitchen and bathroom and common area totally another 700 SF approximately. Restored back to it's original industrial charm with modern kitchen and bathrooms with shower. Currently under construction and can be amended to fit your needs. rents: $4,000 and $1,750 respectively.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105549

Property Id 105549



(RLNE4766520)