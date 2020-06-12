All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

544 N Western Ave

544 N Western Ave · No Longer Available
Location

544 N Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

dogs allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Western - Property Id: 105549

3,400 SF industrial art gallery/showroom/huge artist studio w/ new contempory kitchen and bathrooms with shower - perfect for showroom. Building is under new ownership and only interested in attracting creatives into the building.. Rents are below market to attract the most ideal tenant. Downstairs retail is being occupied by local LA makers/designers. Possible cafe to go downstairs too. Be a part of this small creative tenancy. Multiple open spaces and multiple personal spaces that can be private and separate
Artist loft and creative space available for each of these sizes: 1800 SF and 900 SF with shared kitchen and bathroom and common area totally another 700 SF approximately. Restored back to it's original industrial charm with modern kitchen and bathrooms with shower. Currently under construction and can be amended to fit your needs. rents: $4,000 and $1,750 respectively.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105549
Property Id 105549

(RLNE4766520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 N Western Ave have any available units?
544 N Western Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 544 N Western Ave currently offering any rent specials?
544 N Western Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 N Western Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 544 N Western Ave is pet friendly.
Does 544 N Western Ave offer parking?
No, 544 N Western Ave does not offer parking.
Does 544 N Western Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 N Western Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 N Western Ave have a pool?
No, 544 N Western Ave does not have a pool.
Does 544 N Western Ave have accessible units?
No, 544 N Western Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 544 N Western Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 N Western Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 544 N Western Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 544 N Western Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
