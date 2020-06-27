5434 Carlton Way Apt 10

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

5430 Carlton Way is located In a great neighborhood, and is only three blocks away from the trailhead at Griffith Park! It's just half a block from Ralph's, Starbucks, Jamba Juice, The Redline and a ton of great restaurants. This is a safe, walkable neighborhood with a ton to offer.



This 1 bedroom has hardwood floors, a full (and separate) kitchen with wooden cabinets. There is plenty of counter space in the kitchen and hardwood floors that extend into every area of the unit besides the bathroom. There is also extra closet space, and an assigned/gated parking space.



This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify. (unestablished credit is okay as well). Security deposit is $1200.



Please ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to set up an appointment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4995939)