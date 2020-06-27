All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5434 Carlton Way Apt 10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5434 Carlton Way Apt 10
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

5434 Carlton Way Apt 10

5434 Carlton Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5434 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
5430 Carlton Way is located In a great neighborhood, and is only three blocks away from the trailhead at Griffith Park! It's just half a block from Ralph's, Starbucks, Jamba Juice, The Redline and a ton of great restaurants. This is a safe, walkable neighborhood with a ton to offer.

This 1 bedroom has hardwood floors, a full (and separate) kitchen with wooden cabinets. There is plenty of counter space in the kitchen and hardwood floors that extend into every area of the unit besides the bathroom. There is also extra closet space, and an assigned/gated parking space.

This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify. (unestablished credit is okay as well). Security deposit is $1200.

Please ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to set up an appointment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4995939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5434 Carlton Way Apt 10 have any available units?
5434 Carlton Way Apt 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5434 Carlton Way Apt 10 have?
Some of 5434 Carlton Way Apt 10's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5434 Carlton Way Apt 10 currently offering any rent specials?
5434 Carlton Way Apt 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5434 Carlton Way Apt 10 pet-friendly?
No, 5434 Carlton Way Apt 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5434 Carlton Way Apt 10 offer parking?
Yes, 5434 Carlton Way Apt 10 offers parking.
Does 5434 Carlton Way Apt 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5434 Carlton Way Apt 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5434 Carlton Way Apt 10 have a pool?
No, 5434 Carlton Way Apt 10 does not have a pool.
Does 5434 Carlton Way Apt 10 have accessible units?
No, 5434 Carlton Way Apt 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 5434 Carlton Way Apt 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5434 Carlton Way Apt 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College